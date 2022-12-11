Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 14,277 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

