Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $880,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $213.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average is $238.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

