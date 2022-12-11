Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $204.11 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

