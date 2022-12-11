Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,887 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

