Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 18,872 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust comprises about 1.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 81,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

