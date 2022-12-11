Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 49.5% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

