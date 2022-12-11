Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.