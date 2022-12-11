Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
