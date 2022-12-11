Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

