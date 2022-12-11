Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

