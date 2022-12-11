Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

