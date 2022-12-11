Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Trading Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:FWP opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
About Forward Pharma A/S
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.