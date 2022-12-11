Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of FLGT opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 288,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

