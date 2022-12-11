Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FLGT opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $109.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 288,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
