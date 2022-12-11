Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG)

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $0.64 price target on the stock.

BIGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Big Tree Group to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Big Tree Group to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Big Tree Group Company Profile

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

