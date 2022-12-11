FY2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ Increased by Raymond James (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.57 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

