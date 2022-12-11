FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hays plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hays in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Hays has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 8.71%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

