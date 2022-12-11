FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Swatch Group AG Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Swatch Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for The Swatch Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Grupo Santander began coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $13.87 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

