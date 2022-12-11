G999 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,801.59 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,801.59 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

