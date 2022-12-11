Gala 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.32 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $178.82 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

