Gala Hits Market Capitalization of $178.98 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $178.98 million and approximately $37.91 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

