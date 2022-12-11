GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $389.10 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00020951 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $389.10 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010784 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00240003 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.58440963 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,324,258.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

