Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.69-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:G traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 680,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Genpact

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 14.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

