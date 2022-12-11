GICTrade (GICT) Price Up 0.8% This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00005468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $93.21 million and $61,906.14 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93056045 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $53,059.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

