Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

