Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLEN. Barclays dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 605 ($7.38).

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.85 billion and a PE ratio of 559.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 514.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.31. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

