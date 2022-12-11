Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

Insider Activity

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

