Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $250,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.