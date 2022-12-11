Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $428,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AGG opened at $98.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

