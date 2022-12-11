Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $75,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

NYSE CX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

