GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.