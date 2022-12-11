Gnosis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.10 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $232.28 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $89.70 or 0.00522989 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

