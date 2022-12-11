Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

