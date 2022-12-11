Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 650,000 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Nextdoor accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Nextdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIND. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $15,458,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after buying an additional 2,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 107.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,803 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $2,853,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,670,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 834,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of KIND stock opened at 2.07 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.95 and a 1 year high of 10.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.98.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.09. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of 53.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

