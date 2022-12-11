Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $655,501.89 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,168.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00451183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00875137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00111861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00636469 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00254483 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

