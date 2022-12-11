GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.76.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

