GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.76.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
