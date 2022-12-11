Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Bought by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Guild accounts for approximately 0.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Guild worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guild by 0.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

GHLD stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

