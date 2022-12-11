Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.0720

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $265,882.22 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

