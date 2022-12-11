GXChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,509.86 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $416.34 million and approximately $141,509.86 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005852 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007852 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.