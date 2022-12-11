H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 80

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.28.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

