HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCA. Stephens reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $237.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.75. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

