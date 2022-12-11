Head-To-Head Analysis: Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60% DXC Technology 4.93% 15.59% 4.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auddia and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 134.39 -$14.01 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.37 $718.00 million $3.07 8.57

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Auddia and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00 DXC Technology 2 3 4 0 2.22

Auddia presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.48%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $34.91, suggesting a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Auddia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Auddia is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Auddia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services to help customers securely and cost-effectively run mission-critical systems and IT infrastructure. In addition, this segment offers workplace services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, and mobility services. DXC Technology Company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

