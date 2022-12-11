Head to Head Analysis: PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) vs. Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than PetVivo.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 194.43 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -2.78 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 14.08 -$20.55 million ($0.81) -29.58

This table compares PetVivo and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68% Treace Medical Concepts -35.87% -51.67% -26.91%

Volatility & Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats PetVivo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

