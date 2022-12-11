Head-To-Head Survey: Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hero Technologies and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $8.08, indicating a potential upside of 172.95%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

This table compares Hero Technologies and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.97 -$319.60 million ($0.25) -11.85

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -457.02% Cresco Labs -7.60% -6.48% -2.88%

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Hero Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

