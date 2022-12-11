Heart Test Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSCS) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Heart Test Laboratories’ (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 12th. Heart Test Laboratories had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,375,000 based on an initial share price of $4.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $1.29 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSCS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

See Also

