Hedera Price Hits $0.0484 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $937.90 million and $8.46 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025600 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.896065 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04848921 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,103,109.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

