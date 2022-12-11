Helium Price Down 5% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00012548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $290.09 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002019 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009604 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.53 or 0.05530501 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00507178 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,748,737 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
