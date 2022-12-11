HI Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. HI has a total market capitalization of $68.51 million and $768,865.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010808 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00047984 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00240531 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02492501 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $866,929.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

