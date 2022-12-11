HitBTC Token Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $237,014.13 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

