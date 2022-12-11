Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.22 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $113.22 million and $151.57 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00013183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $938.54 or 0.05465542 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00512068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.02 or 0.30340309 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.38351898 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $349,298,740.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

