Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Reaches $2.46

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00014361 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $123.20 million and $340.86 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.36394286 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $38,633,359.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

