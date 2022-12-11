Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $87,779.91 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

